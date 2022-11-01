Lichfield Garrick giving away 100 free theatre tickets

Pantomime tickets are being given away through Hello Lichfield

As a thank you to the local community for continuing to support Lichfield Garrick, Hello Lichfield will see families and groups win tickets to see this year’s pantomime or one of the theatre’s festive studio shows, The Bah Humbug Club or Hans Christian Anderson’s The Ugly Duckling and Other Stories.

Matt Clay, interim executive manager said: “The Christmas season is back with a bang and we can’t wait. With larger casts, new writing and magical moments for everyone to enjoy we are delighted to kick start the season with our festive ticket giveaway.

"Not only do the team at Lichfield Garrick want to say thank you to our communities but we hope a visit to theatre will bring some much needed joy and an escape from the stresses we are all facing in our day to day lives.”

To enter the Hello Lichfield ticket giveaway, members of the public are invited to tag Lichfield Garrick in a video on social media with the hashtag #HelloLichfield, sayng ‘Hello Lichfield’ then telling the theatre, in the post, what show they would like to see and why they should win the tickets.

The giveaway builds on the arts charity’s family ticket sponsorship programme, meaning more moments of festive joy for more people in the local community. Over the last five years, more than150 families have attended Lichfield Garrick’s pantomime thanks to the generosity of local businesses.

In addition to Hello Lichfield, the family ticket sponsorship programme will mean more families being invited to this year’s pantomime Snow White & The Seven Dwarves.

Lichfield Garrick encourages local businesses to sponsor the programme. Tickets are given to multiple charities who pass the tickets on to families.

Local businesses looking to support families and young people in the run up to Christmas, and throughout next year, can find out more on the range of sponsorship programmes available at lichfieldgarrick.com/support-us/sponsorships/