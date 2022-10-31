Notification Settings

The festive films chosen for screening at Tamworth Assembly Rooms this Christmas

By Matthew Panter

A host of classic festive films will be on show in Tamworth in the run up to Christmas.

Tamworth Assembly Rooms

The Assembly Rooms will be showcasing movies on their big screen throughout December, with matinee and evening screenings from Monday, December 19 all the way up until Christmas Eve.

Films start at 11am on December 19 with Arthur, followed by Lethal Weapon at 7pm.

On Tuesday, December 20, Home Alone 2 – Lost in New York will be shown at 7pm.

Frozen 2 will hit the screen on Wednesday, December 21 at 11am with Jingle all the Way at 7pm.

On Thursday, December 22, The Grinch will be shown at 11am and on Friday, December 23, The Polar Express will hit the big screen at 11am.

Finally, on Christmas Eve, at 11am, the Assembly Rooms will show The Muppets Christmas Carol.

Councillor Rob Pritchard, deputy leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We’re excited to launch our new Assembly Rooms Christmas cinema programme, with a huge selection of some of the most classic Christmas movies.

“Christmas is around the corner and Tamworth Borough Council want to make this festive season as magical as it can be. We have Christmas activities for everyone to enjoy, including wreath making, festive shows, Christmas parties, Santa experiences and our Christmas movies line-up.

“So come and join us for a perfect way to start the lead-up to Christmas and book your tickets now.”

Tickets for the festive movies are priced at £4. Visit tamworthassemblyrooms.co.uk/whats-on

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

