Lichfield Garrick extends un for this year's pantomime

The Lichfield Garrick will play host to pantomime fun next month. Picture: PAMELA RAITH

Lichfield Garrick Theatre says it has had 'unprecedented demand' for this year's Garrick Panto run of Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs.

And, as a result, an extra week of additional performances has been added to the original dates.

Over half of the tickets available for the show, which opens on Friday, November 25, have already sold.

Last Christmas, almost 30,000 people saw All-New Adventures of Peter Pan, starring everyone’s favourite panto Dame Sam Rabone, who is back as Nurse Nellie.

Sam said: “I am absolutely over the moon that we’ve extended the pantomime into January!

"Over the two months we work together, all of us in the cast and crew become such close friends, so I’m thrilled to be spending the extra time with them! If you haven’t booked your tickets yet, don’t panic – you’ve got more shows than ever to pick from!”

Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs will run until January 8, 2023. Tickets are available via the Box Office on 01543 412121 or visit www.lichfieldgarrick.com/panto