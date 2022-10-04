Spectacular fireworks event set to light up sky above Tamworth

Fireworks in Tamworth. Picture courtesy of Richard Harris and Tamworth Council

Tamworth Borough Council is putting on a free event in Tamworth's Castle Grounds with this year’s impressive display of fireworks, set to music.

The fireworks will start at 7pm with the site open from 5.30pm with food stalls and a fun fair.

A firm favourite in the town’s annual calendar of events, Tamworth's fireworks pull in around 25,000 visitors.

Council staff will be handing out wristbands for children, at the main entrances for parents to write their contact details on. Alternatively, parents can place a wristband on their child at home, prior to arriving, to save queuing at the entrances.

There will also be the opportunity to visit Tamworth Castle after dark, last admission is 5pm, doors close at 7pm. Normal admission prices will apply.

Councillor Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “This event has become incredibly popular over the years drawing high numbers of visitors from near and far.

“We are delighted to be able to host such a large event for the 13th year, free of charge, we are lucky to have the resources and facilities to make it all possible to deliver an amazing display of pyrotechnics and entertainment.

“I hope lots of families come along to the Castle Grounds and enjoy the celebrations safely.”