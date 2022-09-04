Inclusion for all the message at Chase Pride's runaway success first event

Ffrom Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles (left-right) Natalie Baker, Sarah Moody, and Nicola Hughes

Around 4,000 visited Hednesford Park on Saturday to celebrate diversity, support the local LGBTQ+ community and break down barriers.

Headline artists included RuPaul’s Drag Race star Cheryl Hole, who was met with a raucous response, award-winning cabaret artist Danny Beard and reality star Woody Cook.

Chase Pride, at Hednesford Park, enjoying the day Lucy Edwards, of Penkridge

Appearing alongside them were the likes of George Windsor and Amrick Channa, both former X factor contestants, Georgia Bray, who wowed judges on The Voice, local singers Rox C and Ruby J and many others.

There were also performances from local groups including Crystal Dance Academy and Brownhills Musical Theatre Company.

Attendees took to the street for a parade, the first of its kind for the area, seeing many colourful outfits and signs.

Director Kathryn Downs, of Hednesford

Festival director Kathryn Downs said: "It’s taken a lot of hard work, but we have a strong, dedicated committee at Chase Pride and a host of volunteers who have all worked really hard to make it a reality.

"The number of people who are not from the LGBTQ+ community who have bought tickets is very heartwarming; allyship is as important to change hearts and minds locally as the LGBTQ+ community being visible."

The event was initially due to be held in 2020 but Covid saw it cancelled.

Kathryn said: "We have a large LGBTQ+ community in the area, but there aren’t many safe spaces where people can be themselves and socialise without fear.

Chase Pride, at Hednesford Park, performing on the main stage

"Cannock Chase isn’t traditionally the easiest community for people to come out in, there is still a lot of prejudice to overcome.

“We started Chase Pride to tackle that and to create a sense of community and a network where people can feel safe to be themselves.

“Since starting up, we have had messages from members of the LGBTQ+ community who feel lonely and isolated living in the area; they may not be able to be themselves or ‘out’ at home, but we have given them a way to connect with like-minded people and feel part of the community.”