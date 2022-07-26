Singing and dance as Tamworth celebrates opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games

The stage in the Tamworth Castle Grounds.

Tamworth has been chosen as a festival Host Site and will be showing a selection of the sporting action from a massive screen in the castle grounds throughout the 10 days of the competition, all free of charge.

The entertainment starts with the opening ceremony on Thursday, when people are invited to join the buzz and soak up the atmosphere by watching the Games in the park, alongside a variety of live music performances from the stage.

Entertainment includes jive and swing band, the Jive Aces, entertainer Glen Chevannes, the Together Community Gospel Choir and

The entertainment programme starts just before 6pm with two hours of live music performances, before the screens are given over to the much-anticipated Opening Ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games, live from Birmingham, from 8pm.

Coverage of the sporting action will then be shown daily in the Castle Grounds until the Closing Ceremony on Monday, August 8, which will be broadcast alongside live music from local performers Tamworth Voices Community Choir, Ali Gilbert and The Dudes.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to show all the live sporting action on our fantastic large screen in the Castle Grounds and can’t wait for the competition to start.

“The screen has already been in use for the various events that have taken place so far and the picture quality is amazing, so it really will be a fantastic experience for people to come and experience the buzz of the Games in the beautiful Castle Grounds.

“We’ve had lots of positive feedback about our festival site so far, especially how clean and welcoming it is. There’s catering on site and plenty of portaloos, and people are also invited to bring their own food and drink, in accordance with the site guidelines which can be found on the individual event pages via the Tamworth Arts & Events website.