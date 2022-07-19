More tickets added for Encanto due to demand for Tamworth outdoor cinema

Tamworth Castle Grounds. Mease Valley Photography

Due to popular demand, Tamworth Borough Council’s Arts & Events team confirmed they will be releasing more tickets for the animated film, being shown in the castle grounds.

The afternoon showing of Encanto takes place on Sunday, July 24. The film tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house in a wondrous, charmed place called Encanto.

All tickets are priced at only £4. Gates open at 1pm, with the film starting at 2pm.

Later the same day, audiences are invited to experience one of the greatest spectacles ever captured on film – The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets for that are priced at £8. Gates open at 8pm, for a 9pm film start. This film is aged restricted for 15-year-olds and above.

The outdoor cinema programme is part of the Tamworth Castle Summer Fest taking place from July 22 to August 13, and includes three large concerts by world-renowned artists such as Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra , Russell Watson, Jack Savoretti, Melanie C, , Belinda Carlisle, Howard Jones, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Boney M, The Fizz, Toyah, Katrina of The Waves and Pat Sharp.

Councillor Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “This year Tamworth Borough Council’s programme of outdoor events is even bigger and better than we have ever delivered before.