Crowds flock to first Stone Food & Drink Festival held in July

By Deborah Hardiman

Soaring temperatures attracted huge crowds to the first Stone Food & Drink Festival to be held in the month of July.

Crowds at Stone Food & Drink Festival

The organisers said 30C (86F) weather saw revellers made the most of the weekend event that featured food and live music.

Jake Lowndes, of Little Seeds, in the Granville's demonstration kitchen

Attractions included street food stalls, artisan products in a gourmet marquee, bars, Granville’s of Stone Demonstration Kitchen and the Joule’s Brewery Talks & Tastings Tent, children’s farm stand with Penkridge’s PLAY@ Lower Drayton Farm, funfair rides, milkshake making and face painting.

Entertainers included bands Lost the Plot, Stone Cold Sober(ish), 90s dance act House Jammerz, Cherry Groove and dancers based at Stone performing arts school Rooftop Studios.

The Stage

Stone Food & Drink Festival chairman Richard Steven said: “With this year being the first we’ve ever run in July, it was a bit of a learning curve in terms of how being smack bang in the busiest part of festival season would impact numbers, but it soon became evident we had little to worry about.

"Both Friday and Saturday boasted record gates and even the predicted scorching temperatures on Sunday did little to deter the crowds. Roll on next year.”

Development work is due to start on the festival’s Westbridge Park home in October in time for next year's show.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

