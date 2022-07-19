Comedian Mark Steel set for dates in Shrewsbury and Lichfield

The critically acclaimed Mark Steel’s in Town was voted the sixth best radio comedy ever and the comedy star is a regular on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You, QI and BBCR4’s News Quiz.
He has been named newspaper columnist of the year and is author of the award-winning audiobook Who Do I Think I Am.
Steel will be at the Shrewsbury Theatre Severn on Sunday, October 9.
For more details, visit theatresevern.co.uk
He will also be at Lichfield Garrick on Saturday, September 3. See lichfieldgarrick.com for details.