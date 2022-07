Tamworth Castle and its Grounds

Castle Summer Fest next Friday, July 22, when Tamworth Castle Grounds will become a large festival-style venue for a packed programme of events including pop stars, the UK’s largest inflatable obstacle course, sports, a world record attempt, 5k festival run, a ‘bingo rave’, silent disco, tribute shows, open air cinema, live coverage of the Commonwealth Games and much more.

The building of a huge outdoor stage is already well underway and soon this will be joined by 150 portable toilets and catering facilities, as final preparations get underway.

The stage will be graced by a fantastic line-up of performers including the 70-piece Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra, performing Music from the Movies, world famous classical singer Russell Watson, The Overtones, Jack Savoretti, Melanie C, Belinda Carlisle, Howard Jones, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Boney M, The Fizz, Toyah, Katrina of The Waves, Pat Sharp, The Jive Aces, Absolute Reggae and Complete Madness – all live and in person.

Castle Summer Fest will run from July 22 to August 13 with the aim that there will be something taking place every day in the park for people from Tamworth and beyond to enjoy.

Coverage of the Games and many of the daytime activities will be free of charge, supported by a programme of ticketed events which it is hoped will attract audiences from a large area.

There will also be sports demonstrations, group exercise classes, inflatable fun and games, community acts and more taking place on a daily basis.

And between July 28 and August 8, there will be daily live coverage of the Commonwealth Games broadcast on a large screen, including special events for the opening and closing ceremonies.