Mamma Mia screening heading to football ground

Abba's Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire

Stafford Open Air Cinema will host a showing the film about a bride-to-be trying to find her real father told using hit songs made famous by the Swedish pop group on July 23.

The event at the Marston Road ground will include music from the seventies and eighties to enjoy before the film, along with a soundtrack of disco and party classics.

Gates will open at 8.15pm while the Hollywood film starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan will roll at about 9.45pm.

Picnics are welcome and fans are advised to bring a blanket or camping chair.

Organisers at Adventure Cinema say a limited number of tickets remain priced from £10.53 to £14.50 while VIP spaces have sold out. Alcohol must be purchased on-site only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.