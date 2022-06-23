Summer concerts set to take place at historic Staffordshire castle

Tamworth Castle Bandstand

This year’s programme will be launched with Amington Band, alongside the British Legion Armed Forces Day Event on the Lower Lawn between 1pm and 3pm. Join the group for an afternoon of ballads, wartime tributes and traditional band tributes.

In addition to the weekend Bandstand Concerts, this year there will be entertainment on Tamworth in Bloom judging day; celebrating all the blooming events that have taken place throughout the year.

Amington Band will be followed by The Lost Notes on July 2, Wilnecote Brass Band on July 9 and Andy Jones on July 24.

On Saturday, August 13, the 58s Blues Band will be performing while Jordan Judd will be on August 20 and Bryan Brindley the week after.

Then, on Saturday, September 3, Tamworth Jazz and Blues Club will be performing.

All the concerts are free of charge and performances generally take place at intervals between 1pm and 4pm, subject to weather conditions.

Cllr Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “The Summer Bandstand Concerts provide the perfect opportunity for people to enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment in beautiful surroundings.

"The Bandstand is an historic feature of the Castle Grounds and it’s great to see it being brought to life with live music and performances.

“Whether you’re taking a break from shopping, or enjoying a picnic with friends and family, we’d love to see you there enjoying the music on offer.”

The bandstand concerts are part of a great calendar of outdoor events organised by Tamworth Borough Council’s Arts & Events team.