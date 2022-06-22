Charlotte Jervis as Wednesday and Mark Skett as Gomez. Picture courtesy of Nigel Gambles at What’s on in Sutton Coldfield

Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company brings the family – first made famous by American newspaper cartoons by Charles Addams – to life onstage.

The Addams Family is best known from the hit 1960s TV show and film adaptations but the musical is set to captivate audiences in much the same way, being jam-packed with humour and great songs.

The show takes to the stage from 5-9 July and marks Sutton Coldfield Musical Theatre Company’s return after almost three years away.

When Covid-19 hit, the company was in rehearsal for The Pirates of Penzance, but, as it did for so many, lockdown forced a change.

Director, Chris Stanley said: “It's been a bit of a scary time putting a production together after that big gap.

Rehearsals for the show

"We didn’t know how many people might drift away, both as a company and among our audiences, while at the same time, there was a lot of competition for cast members as many other musical societies have been getting back to doing what they love, post-lockdown.

“We needn’t have worried though, as we have an absolutely fabulously talented bunch of people playing the principal roles and throughout the full ensemble.”

The Addams Family musical follows an 18-year-old Wednesday as she finds love with a boy called Lucas. Unfortunately, his family couldn’t be less Addams-like, prompting various hilarious reactions from both sides.

To make matters worse, Wednesday invites Lucas and his parents to dinner with multiple disastrous and comical consequences – mostly thanks to her little brother, Pugsley, who is intent on disrupting his sister’s blossoming relationship.

Chris added: “Naturally, the whole ‘meet the family’ thing doesn’t run awfully smoothly for the two young lovebirds. The ghostly ancestors of the family can’t return to their rest until it’s all sorted out, Pugsley’s upset, and only Lurch doesn’t have a lot to say on the matter. The Addams Family musical is all a totally daft bit of escapism with fantastic characters, cracking tunes, awesome dancing, and comes complete with instruments of torture. What’s not to love?”