Teenage comedian Eva Abley storms through to Britain's Got Talent final

By Lisa O'Brien

Teenage comedian Eva Abley has stormed through to the Britain's Got Talent final after impressing the judges with her stand-up routine in the third live semi-final of the show.

Eva Abley, from Cannock, has been put through to the finals of Britain's Got Talent
The 14-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, had the judges and audience in stitches of laughter during Wednesday night's show on ITV.

Eva, who is originally from Darlaston and now living in Cannock, pulled plenty of jokes out of the bag - including several digs at Simon Cowell.

At one point, Eva poked fun at Simon's past use of Botox as well as the bike accident he had back in August 2020 which saw him end up in hospital after breaking his back.

Following her act, Simon's fellow judge Amanda Holden said: "Oh my goodness me, every single one was a banger.

"You have got funny bones, there's nothing else to say.

"You've got it in your blood, you are naturally funny.

"Every single joke was a winner darling, and I looked at you and every single moment was funny. You are so refreshing, so genuine, you're incredible."

Singer Tom Ball was put straight through to the final after receiving the most audience votes on Wednesday night's show.

He blew the audience away with his powerful rendition of Conchita Wurst's Rise Like A Phoenix, receiving a standing ovation from the judges.

Eva went head-to-head with Japanese magician Keiichi Iwasaki but judges Amanda, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon all voted to put her through.

