Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Empire Strikes Back among classic films being shown at Staffordshire theatre

By Matthew PanterStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

A line-up of blockbuster films have been announced at a Monday Movie Club at a Staffordshire theatre.

Tamworth Assembly Rooms
Tamworth Assembly Rooms

The second season of the Movie Club at Tamworth Assembly Rooms’ main auditorium, starts with the iconic Star Wars- The Empire Strikes Back, showcasing on the theatre’s full-sized movie screen on Monday, May 30.

Regular showings of blockbuster and cult classics films will take place on Monday evenings with a full cinema experience.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for a chat about all things film, grab a drink and popcorn. Ticket prices are priced at £4, with doors and the bar open at 6pm.

Hot dogs, nachos and popcorn will be available to purchase and screenings start at 7.30pm.

Films confirmed for the next few months also include Pretty Woman on June 13, Bohemian Rhapsody on July 4, Labyrinth on August 1, Ghostbusters on August 15 and Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom on August 22.

Cllr Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Following the success of our first season, we are excited to launch our second season of Monday Night Movie Club.

“Not only do we showcase fantastic live entertainment and shows, but we now have our own full-sized cinema screen, and we are delighted that we are able to offer this affordable movie club price.

“Get ready to view classic films.What better way to spend a Monday evening than by meeting friends and reliving these iconic movies?”

Buy tickets or become a movie club member by going to tamworthassemblyrooms.co.uk/whats-on

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Theatre & Comedy
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News