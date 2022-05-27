Tamworth Assembly Rooms

The second season of the Movie Club at Tamworth Assembly Rooms’ main auditorium, starts with the iconic Star Wars- The Empire Strikes Back, showcasing on the theatre’s full-sized movie screen on Monday, May 30.

Regular showings of blockbuster and cult classics films will take place on Monday evenings with a full cinema experience.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for a chat about all things film, grab a drink and popcorn. Ticket prices are priced at £4, with doors and the bar open at 6pm.

Hot dogs, nachos and popcorn will be available to purchase and screenings start at 7.30pm.

Films confirmed for the next few months also include Pretty Woman on June 13, Bohemian Rhapsody on July 4, Labyrinth on August 1, Ghostbusters on August 15 and Indiana Jones: Temple of Doom on August 22.

Cllr Rob Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Following the success of our first season, we are excited to launch our second season of Monday Night Movie Club.

“Not only do we showcase fantastic live entertainment and shows, but we now have our own full-sized cinema screen, and we are delighted that we are able to offer this affordable movie club price.

“Get ready to view classic films.What better way to spend a Monday evening than by meeting friends and reliving these iconic movies?”