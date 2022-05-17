Sam Ryder to perform at Cannock Chase next month – and you can still get tickets

Sam Ryder singing Space Man performs during the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest at Palaolimpico arena, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno).

The 32-year-old Tik Tok star won the audience over with his uplifting pop song Space Man – ultimately finishing second, behind Ukraine.

He beat favourites Spain and Sweden and his second place position marked the first time in 20 years that the UK has placed in the top three.

Fresh off hitting the international highs of Eurovision, the popular singer will now take to Cannock Chase for a major gig on Thursday, June 9.

The singer will support Scottish alternative rock band Texas, who are known for their hits Say What You Want, Halo and Black Eyed Boy.

He will join the likes of Keane, Rag'n'Bone Man, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Madness, who will be performing at the four-day gig, from June 9 to June 12.

A spokesman for the festival said: "Held in beautiful forest locations across the country, Forest Live is a major live music series managed by Forestry England.

"With everything required for a great night out, our concerts are renowned for their relaxed atmosphere and spectacular forest backdrops.

"Income generated from ticket sales helps look after the nation’s forests sustainably, for people to enjoy and wildlife to thrive."

Some 8.9 million people tuned in to watch Eurovision on BBC One, giving the channel a 55.5 per cent share of the audience. Last year, 7.4 million people watched as UK hopeful James Newman scored zero points and came bottom of the leaderboard.

The competition, which was held in Turin, Italy, was won by Ukraine’s folk-rap group Kalush Orchestra with their song Stefania.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in a Facebook post: “Our courage impresses the world our music conquers Europe! Next year Ukraine will host Eurovision! For the third time in its history. And I believe – not for the last time.”

The band made an impassioned plea during the show to help the fighters still in the Azovstal steel plant in the port city, and Mr Zelensky said “one day” the contest will be held “in a Ukrainian Mariupol”.

Tickets for the June 9 show – from 7.30pm to 10.30pm – cost £42.50 plus fees for an unseated area at the gig and are still available from forestryengland.uk/music.