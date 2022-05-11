Notification Settings

Russell Watson joins Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for movie magic in Tamworth

By Matthew PanterStaffordshire entertainmentPublished:

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra is set to perform in the picturesque Tamworth Castle Grounds this summer.

Russell Watson
Russell Watson

The orchestra will stage a special summer evening concert alongside special guests Russell Watson and The Overtones, in a rousing celebration of Music from the Movies.

The open-air concert will take place on Saturday, July 23, kick-starting a three-week summer festival of entertainment in the Castle Grounds.

From the instantly recognisable themes of Raiders of the Lost Ark and Harry Potter to the magnificent dinosaurs as depicted in John Williams’ Jurassic Park, there’s no better way to experience the music that has defined many of the most powerful moments in cinema.

The sounds of Chariots of Fire and The Great Escape will feature along with ET’s Flying Theme and The Magnificent Seven.

Thousands of tickets for the evening of classical nostalgia go on sale on Friday, May 13, and will be available via Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.co.uk/Music-From-the-Movies.

They will be priced at £37.50 for adults, £27.50 for youths (10-17) with a full paying adult and under 9s free, although a ticket is still required. Family tickets (two adults, two youths) are priced at £115.

Tickets will also be available in person from the Box Office inside Tamworth Assembly Rooms. For more information, visit tamworthartsandevents.co.uk.

Gates will open at 5pm for a 6.30pm show start.

Staffordshire entertainment
Entertainment
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

