TV and radio star Pat Sharp to DJ at huge 80s event in Tamworth

Pat Sharp

The 80s favourite will join Belinda Carlisle, Howard Jones, Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey, Boney M, The Fizz, Toyah and Katrina of The Waves, in celebrating the popular ‘80s era of live music on August 13, as part of a three-week programme of activities that will take place this summer.

Sharp has hosted radio shows featured on Radio 1, Capital, Heart, Smooth, along with in-flight entertainment aboard Swissair and Virgin.

He was the host of ITV show FunHouse for a decade, along with other ITV shows including the Saturday morning spectacular What's Up Doc, 10 Sharp and Sky One's UK Top 40.

Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “We’re really excited to announce that Pat Sharp will be playing his world-famous DJ set at The Here and Now, Very Best of the 80s tour this August.

“The well-known presenter and radio icon will be joined with original 80’s artists performing in our beautiful grounds and creating the perfect party in the park event for the whole family to enjoy."

Tickets are available via Ticketmaster on 0844 847 1726 or online Ticketmaster.co.uk/here-and-now-festival.

Tickets are priced at £37.50 for adults and £27.50 for a youth ticket for ages 10-17 and, with a full paying accompanying adult, free child tickets for aged 9 and under.

The Gates open from 5pm with an 80’s disco from 5.30pm and the concert starting at 7pm.