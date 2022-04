Belinda Carlisle

They will be heading to Tamworth Castle Grounds for a huge party in the park concert, alongside the likes of Tom Bailey, from The Thompson Twins, Boney M, The Fizz, Toyah and Katrina of The Waves.

The live-music festival on August 13, as part of a three-week programme of activities that will take place this summer.

Tamworth Arts and Events have organised the event alongside Tony Denton Promotions to present Here and Now, The Very Best of the 80s tour.

Call 0844 847 1726 or visit Ticketmaster.co.uk/here-and-nowfestival for tickets, which are priced at £37.50 for adults aged 18 and over; £27.50 for a youth ticket ages 10-17 years, with a full paying accompanying adult; and a free child ticket, for those aged 9 years and under.

The Gates open from 5pm with an 80’s disco from 5.30pm and the concert starting at 7pm.

A three-week event of sport and entertainment in the Castle Grounds is hoped to encompass and celebrate the Commonwealth Games coming to the region this summer with a series of live music events, broadcasts, screenings, professional sports events, community outreach and arts events, running from July 20 – August 13, 2022.

Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “We’re really excited to announce that The Here and Now, Very Best of the 80s tour, will be coming to Tamworth Castle Grounds this August.

“These original 80’s artists will be performing in our beautiful grounds and guarantee to get the audience partying and singing along to their iconic tunes.

“This is the first announcement of three main headlining shows and live entertainment that is coming to the Castle Grounds for a fantastic three week celebration of activities this summer."

Meanwhile, Tamworth’s Castle Grounds were packed with excited visitors on Saturday for an amazing St George’s Day event, after being absent for two years’ due to the pandemic.

Soaring numbers came on a windy, but lovely dry day, as estimated crowds of over 10,000 people enjoyed the medieval-themed fun and festivities on offer.

Families enjoyed free festival highlights at the extravaganza which included all the event favourites such as jousting, falconry displays, a living history camp, stalls, fairground rides and children’s activities.

St Georges Day was a real success in Tamworth

Crowds were delighted to meet St George and the amazing new dragon for 2022. Soaring at 3.5 m long and 2.3 m high, the dragon entertained children and adults with his roaring, tail swinging and eye movements; enthralling the crowd as he roamed around the Castle Grounds.

The popular Grand Medieval Joust also made a spectacular return. Throughout the day knights demonstrated the variety of weapons and combat methods used during medieval skirmishes.