All proceeds from the event, which is taking place on Sunday, May 15, will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee Ukraine Humanity Appeal, and Lichfield City of Sanctuary.

The Variety Show for Ukraine will be compèred by the theatre’s long-standing pantomime dame, Sam Rabone.

Sam will also be joined by Ben Thornton while CBeebies stars Katy Ashworth and Rebecca Keatley are also joining the fun.

Other acts on the bill include viral TikTok sensation Stage Door Johnny, the Garrick’s very own pantomime star Maria Conneely giving us songs from the shows, house band Dancefloored, juggler Steve Arnold, cabaret performer Kiki Lovechild, the UK’s number one Craig David tribute act, Kurtis Ray, and many more surprises on the night.

Sam said: “It’s a pleasure to be hosting and curating this night of fun for the whole family, while trying to raise as much money as we can for a worthy cause.

“It’s fabulous to have a night of variety on in Lichfield too. And a huge shout out to all the acts who are giving up their time to raise the money with us.”

The show starts at 5pm, but doors will be open from 4pm for visitors to go in and enjoy some pre-show entertainment, and a drink from the bar.

Entertainment includes some live music from Rob Taylor and the Vegas Showgirls from the Royal Variety Show.

You can get your picture taken with the Showgirls for a small donation. There’ll also be close-up magic from James Mitchell. There’s something for everyone in the line-up.

Tickets are £15 for adults and £10 for children. Any additional donations are hugely appreciated and can be made at your time of booking, through the Garrick website, and there will also be bucket collections and donation points around the venue on the day of the show.

Visit lichfieldgarrick.com/concertforukraine to book tickets.

