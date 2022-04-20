David Walliams' Awful Auntie among shows taking to stage in grounds of Tamworth Castle

Awful Auntie is heading to Tamworth

Heartbreak Productions are staging David Walliams’ best-seller Awful Auntie in May in the Castle Grounds in Tamworth.

Oddsocks Productions will also be bringing Hamlet The Comedy in June and Quantum Theatre are delivering Peter Rabbit on the outdoor stage this August.

The shows will take place on the lower lawn of the Castle Grounds near the bandstand, with the stunning Tamworth Castle as the backdrop.

There will also be an additional performance of Peter Rabbit performed at Dosthill Park.

Both settings provide a beautiful space to enable families to bring picnic blankets or chairs and settle themselves in their own areas for the performance.

People can bring their own food, although refreshments will be available to buy on site. Audiences are asked not to bring glass or gazebos.

Awful Auntie will take place on Sunday, May 15 with Hamlet The Comedy on June 19.

Beatrix Potter’s best-loved stories of The Tales of Peter Rabbit and Benjamin Bunny are taking place at Dosthill Park on Sunday, August 28 and Tamworth Castle Grounds on Tuesday, August 30.

Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager for Tamworth Arts and Events and Assembly Rooms, said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring not one, but three amazing outdoor theatre performances to Tamworth this summer.

“Awful Auntie and Hamlet The Comedy, are suitable for children over the age of 7 years and Peter Rabbit is a popular children’s story that all ages enjoy.

“We are eager to showcase these productions from our beautiful Castle Grounds and feel really lucky to have our large and picturesque Castle Grounds which enables people to come and enjoy an afternoon of entertainment with their families."