National Forest Adventure Farm holding events across Easter

National Forest Adventure Farm, near Burton

The farm’s newly renovated animal barn will provide dedicated spaces for children to meet piglets, chicks, rabbits, and guinea pigs, helping families to make lots of wonderful memories. There are also new enclosures for the Farm’s Shire Horse, Miniature Shetland Ponies, and Tamworth Pigs.

Brand new for Easter 2022, is a lively, interactive pantomime. The Mystery of the Egg Snaffler gets everyone involved in helping Mrs Rumpadump find the Easter Bunny’s chocolate which has been stolen by the evil Egg Snaffler.

Other activities at the farm this Easter include the popular trail where families ride on the Easter Eggspress tractor and trailer ride to the Bunny Woods. Following the woodland path, families will meet some entertaining animals before finding the Easter Bunny who is giving out chocolate to children and adults!

Tom Robinson, joint owner of the farm attraction said: "We are excited to be bringing back our Easter Eggstravaganza after a two-year break due to covid and launching two new activities at the same time.

"Our visitors tell us how much they love the opportunity to meet our animals, so we decided to enhance our animal barn experience even more. The renovated space will enable children to be close to our animals and learn about them too.

"Our visitors really love our live shows, and our special new Easter pantomime will definitely bring lots of fun and laughter. We are really pleased to be investing in new experiences so families can enjoy a big day out and make lots of happy memories along the way."

With spring well underway, Lamb Feeding and Lambing Live continues during the Easter event, with a new wave of lambs being born in April.