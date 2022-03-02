The launch of a new Movie Club is taking place at Tamworth Assembly Rooms’ main auditorium, starting with the iconic and original Star Wars showcasing on the theatre’s full-sized movie screen.
Regular showings of blockbuster and cult classics films will take place on Monday evenings with a full cinema experience.
Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for a chat about all things film, grab a drink and popcorn and get comfortable.
Ticket prices start from just £4, with doors and the bar open at 6pm.
Hot dogs, nachos and popcorn will be available to purchase. Screening starts 7.30pm.
For details go to tamworthassemblyrooms.co.uk/whats-on
Films confirmed for the next two months are:
March 7 - Star Wars: A New Hope
March 14 - Inception
March 28 - The Goonies
April 11 - Big Trouble in Little China
April 18 - Reservoir Dogs
April 25 - Mad Max: Fury Road
Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “We’re really excited to launch our first movie night club.
“Not only do we showcase fantastic live entertainment and shows, but we now have our own full-sized cinema screen and we are delighted that we are able to offer this affordable movie club price.
“Get ready to view classic films from Star Wars, The Goonies and Reservoir Dogs, to The Full Monty and Raiders of the Lost Ark. What better way to spend a Monday evening than by meeting friends and reliving these iconic movies?”