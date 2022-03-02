Movie Mondays are coming to Staffordshire

The launch of a new Movie Club is taking place at Tamworth Assembly Rooms’ main auditorium, starting with the iconic and original Star Wars showcasing on the theatre’s full-sized movie screen.

Regular showings of blockbuster and cult classics films will take place on Monday evenings with a full cinema experience.

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early for a chat about all things film, grab a drink and popcorn and get comfortable.

Ticket prices start from just £4, with doors and the bar open at 6pm.

Hot dogs, nachos and popcorn will be available to purchase. Screening starts 7.30pm.

For details go to tamworthassemblyrooms.co.uk/whats-on

Films confirmed for the next two months are:

March 7 - Star Wars: A New Hope

March 14 - Inception

March 28 - The Goonies

April 11 - Big Trouble in Little China

April 18 - Reservoir Dogs

April 25 - Mad Max: Fury Road

Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “We’re really excited to launch our first movie night club.

“Not only do we showcase fantastic live entertainment and shows, but we now have our own full-sized cinema screen and we are delighted that we are able to offer this affordable movie club price.