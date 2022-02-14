Jazz and blues guitarist Remi Harris heading to Lichfield

Remi Harris’s Jazz & Blues Project is playing Lichfield's Cathedral Hotel next month.

Described as 'an extraordinary musician' by renowned pianist Jamie Cullum, Remi will be joined on stage at Lichfield's Cathedral Hotel by his Jazz and Blues Project - long term collaborators Tom Moore on double and electric bass, and Shane Dixon on drums.

Remi’s unique style draws inspiration from artists such as Django Reinhardt, Jimi Hendrix, Wes Montgomery and Led Zeppelin.

He has performed at some of the most prestigious events and venues in the world, including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Buckingham Palace, BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall with Jamie Cullum, on BBC 4 Television and live on BBC Radio 2 & 3.

Remi's band is presenting an evening of music ranging from the acoustic jazz of the 30s and 40s to the electric blues of the 60s and 70s.

Expect new spins on jazz standards and familiar tunes, improvisations, and original compositions. The ease and warmth of Remi’s stage presence, together with his virtuoso talent, will have concert goers captivated by his passion for the guitar.

Remi Harris Jazz & Blues Project will perform on Wednesday March 16 at the Cathedral Hotel in Beacon Street.