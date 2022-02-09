One half of A Different Thread kicking off new tour

Robert Jackson with Alicia Best at Shrewsbury Folk Festival in 2018

The band featuring Staffordshire artist Robert Jackson will perform at art and heritage centre The Hub at St Mary's, in Market Street, with backing musicians including Mike Seal, Chris Elliot and Caitlin Jones.

Regular member Alicia Best is unable to perform with them due to being abroad.

Robert says: "It's been a strange six months for A Different Thread, with myself and Alicia currently on separate sides of the Atlantic, but I'm holding the fort with my new line-up until we can be reunited stateside.

"This could be the last UK tour for some time, so let’s have a ball."

The pair have become regulars at arts events in the cathedral city as well as performing for the BBC and at Glastonbury Festival in recent years.