Burns Night celebrations planned throughout weekend at Cannock bar

People attending will be able to join Scott Murray in enjoying a nip of whisky and a plate of haggis, neeps and tatties

The Premier Suite, above Bar Sport in Cannock, will host what it says will be "the biggest Scottish party in the West Midlands" to celebrate the birthday of national poet Robert Burns.

There will be a full weekend of Scottish celebrations, beginning on Saturday, January 29 with its annual Burns Night Supper and highland fling party.

The line-up includes Scottish pipers, highland dancers, addressing the haggis, toast to the lassies, Scottish music from Edinburgh's Graeme Pearson and live party band Splash.

Tickets to the event are £29.95, including a Scottish supper with haggis, neeps and tatties, with kilts and tartans encouraged at the event.

On Sunday, January 30, celebrations continue with a Scottish-themed family Sunday lunch, featuring highland dancers, Scottish pipers, a live Scottish ceilidh band plus a magician, Scottish banquet and carvery.

Scott Murray will be among many to don a kilt for the weekend festivities

The dress code is smart casual or kilts and tartans, with the price at £17.50 for adults and children £7.50, or free for fives and under, and will take place from 12pm to 5pm.

Scott Murray, owner of The Premier Suite, said: “Scotland is very much in my blood as my grandfather and dad came to Cannock from Scotland in the 1950s.

"During Burns Weekend, I like to go back to my roots and enjoy everything which is Scottish.

"It is always a great weekend. I believe it is the biggest in the Midlands. Some people like to dress up in traditional kilts and tartan but Scottish dress is an option.

"Both events are excellent and we have some brilliant musicians and dancers taking to the stage on both days.

"It should prove to be another memorable weekend."