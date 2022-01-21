Tamworth Assembly Rooms. Mease Valley Photography

Su Pollard will take to the stage on Friday, February 4, for a one-night only event, where she will talk about her exceptional career, which is sure to be filled with laughter and a few tears.

Best known for her role as Peggy in the BAFTA Award-winning sitcom Hi-De-Hi, Su has also recently appeared on Celebrity Masterchef and has a stream of television and film credits including You Rang M’Lord, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Benidorm Christmas Special, Run For Your Wife, Last Laugh In Vegas, Doctors, The World of Peter Rabbit and Friends and many more.

Saturday, February 5, sees The Music of Northern Soul, with entertainment from Stefan Taylor and The Signatures, with special guest, original Northern Soul artist Lorraine Silver.

Further acts packed into February include MJ The Legacy - World Class Tribute to Michael Jackson, on February 11, Coldplace on February 12, Wrestle Carnival - Thursday Night Carnival, on February 17 and Herman's Hermits - 2022 Tour, on February 18 .

Keeping The Faith - the Billy Joel Collection, is on February 19 while children’s shows include TwirlyWoos Live, on February 24 and the AMAZING Bubble Man on February 25.

More exciting acts are being added to the booking website daily and will include Brian Downey, founding member of Thin Lizzy; Merrill Osmond; Dominic Kirwan; Steve Harley and the Cockney Rebel plus children’s entertainment with a visit from Horrible Histories, plus Sarah and Duck.