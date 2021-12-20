Shows set to delight children at Assembly Rooms

There's lots of entertainment planned for Tamworth's Assembly Rooms

TwirlyWoos, featuring Great BigHoo, Toodloo, Chickedy, Chick and their friends discovering the wonderful world around them, will be on stage in February.

The show, scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 24 2022, will take children on a journey through performance, art and dance – and kids can expect mischief, music and surprises galore as the characters set sail in their big red boat.

From the same producers of The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and Sarah and Duck Live on Stage, the funny, loveable TwirlyWoos will be brought to life on stage with beautifully inventive puppetry.

For kids who have never experienced a theatre production, they can bet on enjoying an hour of fun and laughter as well as an enchanting show.

The live production is currently scheduled for two timings – 1pm and 3pm with both shows being a relaxed performance.

This means that the show will be designed to help audience members who suffer from sensory issues or needs.

Tickets for TwirlyWoos are priced at £13.50 for adults (16 and over) and £11.50 for concessions, 65 and over and children up to 15 years old.

Louis Pearl as the Amazing Bubble Man will be performing on Friday, February 25.

Pearl has been wowing audiences across the globe for more than three decades showcasing his love for art, magic, science and the fun of bubbles – and this is your chance to see the man live in action in Tamworth.

Having sold out the Edinburgh Fringe Festival for the past eight years, Pearl brings his talents to the Staffordshire town exploring the breath-taking dynamics of bubbles, combining comedy and artistry with audience participation and enough spellbinding bubble tricks to keep everyone mesmerised.

From square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble volcanoes, tornados and trampolines to people inside bubbles, the Amazing Bubble Man conjures shrieks of laughter and gasps of amazement from all ages.

The Amazing Bubble Man will be on at two different timings – the first show will kick off at 11.30am with the second one beginning at 2pm. The running time for the performance is estimated to last around 65-70 minutes.

Tickets cost £12.50 for adults and £10 for children and concessions.

And, on Sunday, March 13, you can join the audience for Top Secret – The Magic of Science.

The venue will be redesigned to resemble a science laboratory with total non-stop action, suspense and lots of mess guaranteed, fusing the mystery and wonders of science.

If your child is a young budding magician and scientist, this is the perfect present to inspire and educate them as well excite and entertain the whole family.

Much like the other two kids shows, Top Secret – The Magic of Science will have two time slots for families to choose from; the first show begins at 11am and the second at 3pm. Adult tickets cost £12 and £10 for concessions and children up to 15 years old.

The Claymore Cafe will be open for attendees to dig into delicious food from paninis to jacket potatoes as well as grab a cold or hot drink including Starbucks coffee.

Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “We were delighted to put on some amazing festive movies in the lead-up to Christmas for the whole family and children to enjoy and we’re taking that a step further by putting on three wonderful kids shows in the New Year.