Call for bands to join charity fundraiser in memory of Arthur

By Sue Smith

Bands and artists are being urged to sign up to give their services free of charge and take part in a night of music set to take place at the Evolution Bar in Cannock on January 29.

Adam Hatfield behind the decks at Evolution Bar
Adam Hatfield behind the decks at Evolution Bar

Adam Hatfield wants to stage the charity event in memory of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes whose stepmother was recently found guilty of his murder and his father of manslaughter.

The six-year-old boy died after suffering a catalogue of abuse and Emma Tustin and Thomas Hughes were convicted at Coventry Crown Court. Tustin, aged 32, was jailed for life and Hughes for 21 years.

Adam, who has a three-year-old son, Theo, was shocked by the case and has decided to stage the Night of Music to raise funds for the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Arthur Labinjo-Hughes

He said: "I am appealing for bands to come forward to perform and other artists who are willing to give their time free of charge.

"I am hoping that if tickets for the event cost £5 that we might be able to raise £2,500 or more for the NSPCC.

"By doing this we hope to raise awareness of the work of the charity.

"I think that many people have been touched by the revelations surrounding the death of the six-year-old boy.

"I have a son who has an immune system deficiency and he has nearly died twice from sepsis and pneumonia and just felt I had to do something to help this important charity.

"The Night of Music is planned to take place from 8pm to 2am on January 29.

"However, we need two to three bands or other musicians to offer their services to ensure the gig will go ahead.

"I am hoping they will contact me either by calling the Evolution Bar or 07895431907 as soon as possible."

By Sue Smith

Reporter

