Tamworth Assembly Rooms

For the first time ever, Tamworth Assembly Rooms will be screening Christmas movies in their brand-new on-site cinema.

To help launch the debut of the cinema, there will be matinee and evening screenings throughout the week running up to the big festive day on Saturday, December 25.

The full list of movies are Frozen (Monday 20 December at 2pm), Home Alone (Monday 20 December at 7pm), Happy Feet (Tuesday 21 December at 2pm), Love Actually (Tuesday 21 December at 7pm), The Nightmare Before Christmas (Wednesday 22 December at 11am), Die Hard (Wednesday 22 December at 7pm), The Polar Express (Thursday 23 December at 2pm), Gremlins (Thursday 23 December at 7pm) and Muppets Christmas Carol (Friday 24 December).

Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “We’re absolutely excited to launch our brand-new Assembly Rooms cinema during one of the best times in the year, Christmas time, with a huge selection of some of the most classic Christmas movies.

“It’s the first time we’re using the new cinema screen and we can’t wait to welcome people in and begin the countdown to Christmas together by watching some amazing films.”

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, added: “Christmas is around the corner and Tamworth Borough Council want to make this festive season as exciting as it can be. Expanding on our Christmas lights show, markets, stalls, roller rink and other events, the launch of the Assembly Rooms cinema showcases everyone’s favourite classic Christmas films.

“As well as being a new experience offered by the Assembly Rooms, it also settles the age old argument once and for all, Die Hard and Gremlins are officially Christmas movies.

“So come and join us for a perfect way to start the lead-up to Christmas by being one of the first people to have watched a movie at the brand-new Assembly Rooms cinema.”

Tickets for all the movies are priced at £5 for adults and £4 for children.

The Claymore Cafe will also be open for attendees to grab a hot or cold drink and a bite to eat. Tuck into an array of great snacks such as popcorn, lunches, delicious hotdogs and more.