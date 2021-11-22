The roller rink

Tamworth Borough Council’s Sports Development Team has announced that for the first time the Castle Grounds will have its own roller rink for families to enjoy from December 17 until December 22.

The six-day activity is being delivered by SK8 House Roller Disco, who will provide the skates and disco tunes for all ages to enjoy from 12pm each day.

The roller skating rink will be a pop-up location situated under a marquee on the tennis courts in the grounds. It will cover a 20 metre by 10 metre area and the price will include skate and protective gear hire.

Heath Stone, SK8 House Events Manager, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing our outdoor roller skate rink to Tamworth for the first time. It’s a great location and we hope to bring some festive cheer to families that attend any of our hour slots.

"There will be disco lights and fantastic music on all week and we can’t wait to see you there.

“We’d like to remind everyone that we do provide all equipment necessary to enjoy your roller-staking session including skates and wrist guards. Although, you’re very welcome to bring your own if you prefer.”

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “What a great activity to have in our town for the week leading up to Christmas. I’m really excited to see this and see families enjoying something new to our town.

“The activity is under cover, outdoors so whatever the weather, families will be able to enjoy the roller disco.

“This is something new for the council’s outdoor sports programme that is fun, open to all and promotes physical and mental wellbeing. I can’t wait to join in and get my skates on too.”

Pre booking is essential via tamworthassemblyrooms.co.uk/whats-on

Tickets cost £10 adults, £8 children and a family ticket (Two adults, two children or one adult, three children) at £30.

Sessions last for 50 minutes and are bookable from 12pm and last session at 7pm.

Skate and wrist guard hire are included in the price with skate sizes starting at a UK child’s size nine, up to an adult's size 13. Customers are also welcome to bring their own.

Children under the age of 11 years old need to be accompanied by an adult.