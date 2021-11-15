Family fun on the menu for Cannock's Christmas lights switch on

STAFFORD COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 23/12/2020. Town Crier started campaign for people to ring a bell and shine a light on xmas eve to say theyre ready for santa. Pictured is Peter Taunton who statred the campaign, which people across Black Country and Staffs will be taking up at 6pm on Christmas Eve..

Among the guests will be Town Crier Peter Taunton who will officially open the festivities on Saturday at 2pm as part of an event running in the town centre until 8pm.

The family event has been organised by Cannock Town Centre Partnership with assistance from Cannock Chase Council and events company LR Partnership.

At 2pm bands including The Beat GB, Meatloud, KD & The Dogs and The Vonics with provide entertainment followed by a performance by Staffordshire Rock Choir.

While former radio presenter Stu Haycock will be the compere when the lights are officially switched on 6.30 pm.

Cannock Town Centre Partnership chairman Fred Pritchard said: “It’s going to be an amazing event with something going on to suit all ages and tastes - from a variety of street food vendors and mobile bars, retail stands and community groups.

"Cannock Shopping Centre and many of the local shops will be staying open late.

"There'll be opportunities to buy plenty of Christmas gifts all over town including in the Market Place and High Green Court Shopping Mall. There’ll be plenty for the children to do including free face painting, enjoying stilt walkers wandering around the town, a balloonist, funfair rides – children can even have their picture taken with real reindeer.