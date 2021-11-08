Fans of the Rat Pack are in for a treat

‘Christmas with The Rat Pack and Marilyn Monroe’ showcases at the Tamworth Assembly Rooms for an evening of iconic entertainment on December 1.

Now in its 22nd record breaking year, the show was voted as the best tribute show for three years in a row by the Agents Association of Great Britain.

The audience will enjoy a cast featuring acclaimed actors such as David Alacey (Lovejoy and Inspector Alleyn) starring as the legendary Frank Sinatra alongside Paul Drakely (BBC's Inside Out) as Dean Martin and Eastenders star Des Coleman portraying Sammy Davis Jnr.

They recreate the magical Christmas at the Sands and bring the style, glamour and energy of the Las Vegas heyday to modern life.

As a trio, they will turn back the clock and perform classic hits such as My Way, Mr Bojangles, New York New York, Amore and Fly Me to the Moon as well as Christmas songs such as Winter Wonderland, Let It Snow and White Christmas.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Christmas is a time for friends and family to get together and celebrate the event but also spend quality time with one another that perhaps they don’t get the chance to during the year.

“And what better way than to visit a show and laugh and smile together while being entertained. The RAT Pack Christmas concert is the best in the UK and we’re thrilled to have them join us at our magnificent Tamworth Assembly Rooms.”

The live tribute performance will be taken up a gear and get a touch of Hollywood when ‘Sinatra’, ‘Martin’ and ‘Davis Jnr’ are joined on stage by ‘Marilyn Monroe’ to perform a number of lung-busting renditions of songs associated with Monroe such as Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend and My Heart Belongs To Daddy.

Adey Ramsel, Theatre, Artistic and Events Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome this iconic tribute show to our theatre to kick-start the Christmas festivities in our town.

“This show has been seen at prestigious locations like London’s Leicester Square Theatre and The O2 as well as a Royal Command Performance. And we’re excited for our community to have this chance of seeing such an incredible show.”