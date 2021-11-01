Lichfield auctioneer teams up with TV expert for new BBC show

The Travelling Auctioneers fronted by Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion will be shown on BBC One next year

The programme sees Will, who has appeared on The Repair Shop and Morning Live, and Christina, who is seen on Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt, sift through a family home in each episode, identifying items which they believe will sell at auction.

Will brings his craft and restoration skills into play to bring new life to neglected treasures.

The couple will visit Staffordshire for a special auction on November 4, at Middleport Pottery in Stoke-on-Trent.

Richard Winterton Auctioneers, of Lichfield and Tamworth, is providing the logistics and staff for the special auction, which will see Christina Trevanion yielding the gavel on the day.

Bidders will be vying for dozens of special lots selected and restored by Christina and Will as part of the new show, which aims to unearth hidden gems and turn unwanted items into winning lots.

Viewing of lots in Thursday’s auction will take place at The Lichfield Auction Centre, Fradley Park, by appointment only.

Richard Winterton said: “We are delighted to be working with Will, Christina and the BBC for The Travelling Auctioneers.

“Uncovering hidden treasures is absolutely what we are about so to be taking part in this innovative new series is a perfect fit for us.

“The sale features many very interesting lots and I am sure it will be a big hit with bidders.”

Included in the sale are collectables ranging from a USA-made 2004 Fender Stratocaster Deluxe and 22 lots of Star Wars Lego to dolls, jewellery and furniture.

Also featuring are Robert ‘Mouseman’ Thompson bookends each with three of his famous carved mice, plus Mouseman candlesticks and cheeseboard.