Tamworth Fireworks in 2019

The extravaganza will return after a long wait due to the Covid restrictions, and will bring a great evening of fun for the whole family.

This year’s impressive display of fireworks, set to music, will light up the skies above Tamworth at 7pm, with entertainment taking place from 5.30pm.

Entertainment will include live performers, face painting, a sparkler zone, family activities, artisan food stalls and a fun fair.

Organised by Tamworth Borough Council’s Arts & Events team, the event has become a firm favourite in the town’s annual calendar of events and after sadly having to cancel last year’s event due to the pandemic, we are predicting this year to be the most popular firework display yet!

With the attraction pulling in around 25,000 visitors in previous years, it is expected an even greater surge in this year’s attendance, so please allow ample time for travel and parking to make the most of this wonderful event.

Due to the event’s popularity, visitors are asked to plan ahead and be patient when travelling to the event and moving in and out of the main arena.

The Arts & Events team will be handing out free wristbands at the main entrances for parents to write their contact details on. Alternatively, parents can place a wristband on their child at home, prior to arriving, to save queuing at the entrances.

People are advised to walk or use public transport where possible and to arrive in plenty of time for the fireworks as some footpaths around the area will close during the display for safety reasons.

Visitors are also asked to be patient when entering and leaving the main arena via the signposted exit points and follow instructions from the stewarding team.

Entertainment will continue after the main fireworks display for anyone who wants to wait for the crowds to reduce before making the journey home.

There will also be the opportunity to visit Tamworth Castle after dark, from 3pm to 7pm (Last entry at 5pm). No viewing of the fireworks will be possible from inside the castle. Normal admission prices will apply.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “This event has become incredibly popular over the years and due to not being able to host the display last year, we are expecting to draw high numbers of visitors from near and far.

“We are delighted to be able to host such a large event for the 12th year, free of charge, we are lucky to have the resources and facilities to make it all possible to deliver an amazing display of pyrotechnics and entertainment.