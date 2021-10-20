Snooker legend Dennis in the frame at trophy bash

Dennis Taylor

The former world champion and Strictly Come Dancing contestant was on good form displaying the cue skills that took him to the top of the game at the event held at Blymhill & Weston-Under-Lizard Village Hall, in Staffordshire.

Andrew Highfield, World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association coach, and the village hall committee were among the organisers.

"Dennis Taylor came and did a presentation and a snooker exhibition for the Stafford Snooker League and for the members of the Blymhill & Weston-Under-Lizard Village Hall.

"It was very well attended with over 115 there. Dennis presented the trophies and he entertained everybody with his trick shots, jokes and stories.

"He recreated the famous black ball shot with which he won the 1985 World Snooker Championship against Steve Davis which went down a treat. It was a very vocal audience so there was a lot of banter between him and the crowd.

"He also played three frames against some of our members and won them all.

"The evening went really well and we're hoping to host a similar event next year with another high profile guest," Mr Highfield said.

A full size professional snooker table and special staging were installed at the hall in School Lane on the Shropshire border near Shifnal.