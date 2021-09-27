Good vibes as visitors return to Shropshire's popular Ginger and Spice Festival

Morgan Bailey, aged four, decorates a gingerbread at Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival

The delighted organisers say they could not have asked for more as the event set up to showcase the area's food, goods and music went ahead without a hitch after being held online last year due to the pandemic.

It is held to co-incide with British Food Fortnight and attractions including the heritage trail, a new floating market on the Shropshire Union Canal, a spicy street market in Cheshire Street, tasting courses and stop-offs along the route went down a treat with visitors on Saturday.

Delighted festival organiser Julia Roberts said that there was flow of visitors and shoppers taking in the spicy stalls, gingerbread displays and street food stands all day.

There were live performances including Longlands Primary School Choir, saxophonist Alistair Grant- MacKenzie, LillyBoughey, Colin Brown and friends.

Jackie Higgs of Traditional Ice Cream Cycle based in Whixhall at Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival

North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson and the town's deputy mayor Councillor Mark Whittle and Staffordshire University student Sarah Rees were the competition judges at the one-day showcase.

The winner of the best kept stall was Powells Pies, of Whitchurch; and the best spicy product was Staffordshire based Padian Food's Malaysian Kerisik which is a chicken and coconut curry dish.

Ms Roberts said: "With periodic head counting we'd estimate that around 2,000 people came so putting that into perspective, nearly half of the stallholders were sold out. and it was the highest number of trail visitors we've ever had."

"The event has been the best ever. It was well received. We were so grateful to everybody for supporting it. There was a lovely atmosphere and happy with a vibe all round."