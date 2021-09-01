Alan Carr at Moseley Old Hall

The star of TV hits Chatty Man and 8 Out of 10 Cats dropped into the National Trust attraction at Featherstone on Bank Holiday Monday after performing at Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn the evening before.

He was taken on a tour of the hall by volunteers who highlighted its significance as a resting place of Charles II during his escape to France following defeat at the Battle of Worcester in 1651.

Hattie Lowe, programming and partnerships officer at Moseley Old Hall, said: “It was an under-the-radar visit.

“It was not until we saw Alan Carr’s post on Instagram that we knew he had visited – he stayed incognito.”

Alan Carr at Moseley Old Hall

Hattie explained that the popular comedian, who is currently on tour across the country with his show Not Again Alan!, spoke to volunteers at Moseley Old Hall but they did not recognise him.

“Following his visit we asked them ‘did you see Alan Carr?,” said Hattie.

“To which they replied “the man in the jumper?”

Hattie said the 45-year-old had “a relaxing visit” and as he had performed in Shrewsbury the night before it was a convenient place for him to come.

“He said he really enjoyed his visit and that the volunteers brought the story of Charles II’s escape to life,” she said Hattie.