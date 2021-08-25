We Love Tamworth is returning next month

The action-packed day of activities for the whole family is set to take place on Saturday, September 11 and will bring with it a variety of entertainment for people of all ages to enjoy.

The event, which has been running since 2012, will include stalls, a fairground, food, drinks, games, a fun children’s zone, dog show, bungee runs, obstacle courses, a bouncy castle and live music from Bryan Brindley.

And new for 2021, this year’s entertainment will also include the town’s first ever Environmental Arts Festival, led by New Urban Era.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We can’t wait for September to come and to put on this show for the community.

“We’re really excited and looking forward to this year’s event because we couldn’t organise it last year due to the coronavirus pandemic but this year we can and we’re going bigger and better.

“It’s set to be a fun and enjoyable day with so much going on so I thoroughly encourage everyone to come down to Tamworth for the weekend and join the excitement and atmosphere of our festival.”

The weekend extravaganza has already started to take shape with a number of stalls already booked.

These include C.F., Royal British Legion, Tamworth Wellbeing & Cancer Support Centre, Kendall and Wall, Specsavers, Pathway Project, Heavenly Baking, Rub Me Tender, M&RJ Taylor, Tamworth and Lichfield Sea Cadets, Ocado and Acer Dental Clinic.

This year’s festival will see Tamworth’s own New Urban Era launch and host the town’s first Environmental Arts Festival – led by NUEs Vic Brown, who was honoured by the National Lottery last year for his contributions to the arts during Covid-19 lockdown.

Guests will be captivated by trapeze performances from The Flying Peach, environmental and recyclable art workshops from Nature Makers and South Staffordshire College, Yoga classes from Tamworth's Balance and Surrender and live visual arts.