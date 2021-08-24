Heritage railway attraction celebrates silver anniversary

Copyright Churnet Valley Railway

Churnet Valley Railway, in Staffordshire, is laying on a three-day Rail Ale Trail programme for passengers as part of a series of activities to mark its 25th year in operation.

On Tuesday(24)passengers were able to ride on the steam railway's The Ipstones Express for breakfast in the morning and cream teas in the afternoon.

The first passenger train operated on the August 24, 1996 over the one mile section of line between Cheddleton and Leekbrook.

Churnet's managing director Gregory Wilson says: “We've reached this milestone due to the dedication and passion of our volunteers. We have almost 100 active volunteers and some have been with us since the beginning. Devoting a quarter of a century to anything requires commitment. Our volunteers come rain or shine and they are the main reason we are here today."

Volunteer Jon Kerr started at the railway 11 years ago and helps out as a fireman and in the commercial department. He said: "Volunteering brings a sense of family to like-minded individuals who genuinely want a local attraction grow.

"The track itself has grown from a half-mile operation to the 10 miles it is today. We've got exciting plans for the extension to market town of Leek too, so here's to the next 25 years."