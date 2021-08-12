Take a trip in time for special Chasewater Railway heritage weekend

Liam Wesson is looking forward to welcoming people to the 1940s festival

Chasewater Railway will transform its Brownhills West station and centre into a scene from the 1940s as it runs the 'Experience the 1940's' weekend on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22.

The event will feature the sights and sounds of a busy railway station from the war-time era, with re-enactors in period costume on the train and platform and a rations menu including spam sandwiches and a slice of bread pudding.

Entertainment will be provided throughout on the stage, with sets from 1940s crooner Kevin Mack, a Saturday performance from the Bluebird Belles and a George Formby tribute act.

Main organiser Liam Wesson said the aim of the event was to educate and entertain people about the 1940s and spoke about it was about the period which made him want to put on a weekend event.

The 30-year-old from Walsall said: "I think it's a time period which not many people have experienced before and with children being taught about it in school, it's a nice step forward for them to properly experience it the best way they can.

"We're all living through the Covid-era and it has a lot of relationship to the wartime era as people have shown the same kind of spirit and camaraderie and are just happy to be able to see old friends.

"It's great for me to be able to put on something like this as I'm very passionate about history and I was inspired to do a 1940s weekend by watching things like Foyles War and reading about the history of the time."

There will also be opportunities to take a ride on the steam railway during the weekend, with trains regularly travelling around the four-mile track which circumnavigates Chasewater from Brownhills West to Chasetown (Church Street) Station.

Visitors will be asked to wear facemasks where possible and hand sanitiser will be available throughout the site during the weekend.

Tickets cost £12 per day for an adult, £10 for a concession, £6 for a child and £30 for a family ticket, with visitors advised to book their tickets beforehand.