Nine babies born at Trentham Monkey Forest

Nine baby Barbary macaques have been born at Trentham Monkey Forest over the summer

Visitors are encouraged to come see the babies in all their glory and observe them explore their new home.

The team at Trentham Monkey Forest have been eagerly awaiting the special arrivals after some of the females started showing signs of pregnancy in the Staffordshire woodland.

Staff are delighted to have now welcomed nine baby monkeys, especially as the species is highly endangered. Therefore every birth is crucial for the species and a great addition to the Monkey Forest.

Just like in the wild, the births occur high up in the trees at night – and there is no interference from the team during pregnancy or birth.

The births are then only confirmed when staff spot a tiny baby clinging to its mother the following morning.

Trentham Monkey Forest park director, Matt Lovatt, said: "Each birth that we have here is special. The babies are very popular, both with our customers and amongst the monkeys too.

"The males help care for the babies, despite paternity not being known. It is a fascinating trait as they use the babies to help form bonds."

The forest work closely with organisations that help protect the wild Barbary macaques in Morocco and Algeria. Monkey Forest also try to educate visitors about this endangered species.