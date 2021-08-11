New River Rapids ride opens at Drayton Manor

Staffordshire tourist attraction Drayton Manor Park has opened its brand new River Rapids ride this week.

The new River Rapids ride at Drayton Manor Park
The River Rapids is the latest addition to the park’s nautical-themed Adventure Cove which offers “maritime fun” to young visitors.

It sees them taken on a historical journey through a cartoon-style fishing port twisting and turning around a rapids course past painted shacks.

Other new Adventure Cove attractions introduced last month are the park’s new Wave Swinger and Tidal Towers rides while Shockwave and Stormforce 10 remain in place providing thrills and spills.

Families are invited to set sail and experience a host of new rides and attractions, as well as some old favourites decked out in a new coastal colour scheme.

Drayton Manor Park near Tamworth has more than 100 rides and attractions including the popular Thomas Land for younger visitors.

Managing director, William Bryan, said: “We are so thrilled to finally open our River Rapids ride.

“We know our guests have been eager to set sail on this exciting attraction, and we’re so pleased to see everyone enjoying Adventure Cove so far.”

For more information visit www.draytonmanor.co.uk

