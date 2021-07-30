Alton Towers Resort announces new events for Christmas season

Alton Towers Resort will partner with Lightopia for the UK’s biggest spectacular light and lantern festival

From November 27 to December 23, the resort will be transformed with lights, festive entertainment and seasonal treats.

For the first time ever, the Staffordshire-based resort is planning to open for day guests. New for 2021, the resort will sparkle as it partners with Lightopia to host the UK's biggest light and lantern festival. The theme will be 'sense of seasons' and will take guests through the four seasons with lanterns, light installations, a water show and colour transformations.

While Tower Street will be transformed into a festive wonderland with more than 60 Christmas market stalls for guests to explore – from unique crafts, festive food, mulled drinks and more.

It will also see the return of Santa's Sleepover which includes an overnight stay in one of the resort's themed hotels, a visit to Santa's Grotto, one-day entry to the theme park – plus the Christmas market and Garden Lights Walk.

Chris Carter, events and entertainments director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “Last year, Christmas was cancelled for so many people, which is why this year, we are dropping the C word early as we want to make Christmas bigger and better than ever!

“For the first year ever, we are opening the Resort to welcome day guests for our exciting Lightopia and Towers Christmas Market, with selected rides and attractions. We will also see the return of our hugely popular overnight festive escape, Santa’s Sleepover. Christmas is all about bringing people together, which will be more poignant than ever and something we want to really tap into here at the Resort.