Curtain up as new-look theatre ready to welcome back customers

Actor Eric Potts in the new foyer area at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

The Gatehouse Theatre reopened its doors on Friday, to welcome the public to the newly fully refurbished building.

The work done has seen the ticket office moved to the centre of the building and a new colour scheme and parquet flooring installed, as well as new downstairs areas and a fully renovated bar.

It was officially opened by actor Eric Potts well known for appearances in Coronation Street, Brookside and on stage in pantos.

Stafford Gatehouse manager Tim Ford said: "It's absolutely wonderful to be open again and be able to welcome people and I've loved seeing people smiling and saying how happy they've been to come back.

"There have been people coming to me and remarking on how surprised and shocked they are at the transformation of the building as they've been coming here for years and it's very close to their hearts.

Theatre manager Tim Ford on the main staircase

"We've worked really hard to make it Covid-safe and a place everyone can enjoy and it was a great thrill to have Eric Potts here to officially open the building.

"We're following the government guidelines on Monday and asking people to continue using the cleaning and sanitising stations and wear masks if they wish to do so.

"We're beyond excited about Monday as we've not had a show here for more than 16 months and it's a big thrill to be able to have a show on and bring our audience back in here."

The theatre's marketing manager, Keith Harrison, said the building had always been the jewel in the crown of Stafford and said it was fantastic to be able to open the doors again.

"The building has always been fit for purpose, but the work has given it a much more modern and cleaner feeling to it," he said.

"It's been a big project and every penny has been well thought out and well spent, and I think it looks incredible and is something which will last for years and be a real boon to the town."

The Gatehouse will also be opening its doors fully on Monday as it begins to put on performances again and Mr Harrison said the theatre was excited about Freedom Day.

He said: "It's going to be a full reopening of the theatre after we reopened the cafe and the main building today.