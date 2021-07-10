Artist Pete creates Prince Harry artwork using stamps featuring Princess Diana

Artist Pete Mason has created artwork of Prince Harry which he has made entirely from Princess Diana stamps

Pete, aged 77, from Hednesford, Staffordshire, is know for his huge masterpieces made out of postage stamps.

He has now used thousands of stamps to pay his own personal tribute to what would have been the Princess's 60th birthday.

Pete has created a three foot by three foot square likeness of the Princess, and of the Duke of Sussex, and is currently working on one of the Duke of Cambridge.

His work is well known both here and in America and his latest masterpiece of the Princess of Wales took five weeks and the one of her son, Prince Harry, took seven weeks to complete. He is now working on completing one of Prince William to complete the trilogy.

Pete, who was an art teacher at various schools but mainly at Manor Farm Community School at Walsall, before retiring when he was 66, said: "I had hoped to have these completed to coincide with the unveiling of the statue of the Princess of Wales at Kensington Palace by her sons to commemorate what would have been her 60th birthday.

"The one of Prince Harry is made up of £2, £3 and £5 commemorative stamps of the Princess on one side of his portrait.

"The other side is made up of stamps bearing the Queen's head.

"I felt it was important as this depicts the Queen as greater and stronger as the monarch while I think Prince Harry has recently let his personal views get in the way of things and has criticised Prince Charles and the royal family.

"I am now working on artwork featuring Prince William and then the trilogy will be complete."

Pete has previously completed large masterpieces made out of stamps.

He replicated the famous Lord Kitchener "We Need You" recruitment poster to boost the take-up of vaccinations against the Covid-19 virus.