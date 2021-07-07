Stafford Gatehouse Theatre to reopen with £350,000 upgrade

Artist's impressions of Stafford's Gatehouse Theatre's new look

The theatre, which celebrates its 40th anniversary later this year, will reopen on Friday, July 16, having undergone an refurbishment while it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the new features are an extended box office, digital display panels and new decor. The ground floor of the building has been redesigned, with the suspended ceilings removed, letting more light into a new theatre bar, coffee shop and box office facilities.

Among the big name acts lined up to perform at the Gatehouse Theatre in the coming months are Jason Manford, Sarah Millican, David ‘Three Lions’ Baddiel, Horrible Histories, the Russian State Ballet and Sir Geoffrey Boycott.

Tim Ford, who lives in Stafford and has taken over as manager, said: "People won’t recognise the Gatehouse when they step back through the doors – the difference is incredible.

"There is an entirely new layout to the building and some dramatic changes have taken place.

"It’s more than a refurbishment – it’s a re-imagining of the theatre as a modern arts and entertainment hub.

"During the daytime, it’s a great place to pop in for a coffee, a wrap or a pastry, or plug in and make use of our upgraded Wi-Fi to do a spot of WFT (Work From Theatre!).

"In the evenings, the new extended bar is simply stunning – new floors, new décor, new furniture – it will be a great place for a pre-show drink and somewhere to grab a post-show Prosecco later on.’

Covid precautions following the latest Government guidance are in place, along with improved accessibility and a greater emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability.

Funding for the project has been supported by grants from the DCMS Culture Recovery Fund with the key aims of improving building flow for social distancing, removing pinch points and providing better quality cultural spaces. Modernisation, digitalisation, energy saving and sustainability, as well as improved access and inclusivity, were also key elements of the successful Gatehouse bids.

Councillor Carolyn Trowbridge, cabinet member for leisure at Stafford Borough Council, added: "The Gatehouse Theatre belongs to the people of Stafford and we can’t wait to welcome them back on July 16.

"But it is more than just a theatre; it’s a focal point for the town with loads of big name acts lined up over the next 12 months, the 30th anniversary of the Shakespeare Festival next summer and the biggest panto in years this Christmas when Snow White arrives.

"A new chapter is starting and we want to invite the people of Stafford to come down and play a part in it, whether that be for a coffee and a chat, to take in a show, or see how we can help local groups of all descriptions."

The Gatehouse Theatre, operated by Freedom Leisure, a not-for-profit leisure trust, on behalf of Stafford Borough Council, has taken on a new management team in place – with Mr Ford recently taking over as manager, Gary Stevens as front of house manager and Keith Harrison as marketing manager.