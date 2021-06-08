DJ Pete Tong to perform at Lichfield's first ever electronic dance music festival

DJ Pete Tong is set to play Crooked House in the Park in Lichfield this August

Crooked House in the Park, scheduled to take place in Beacon Park on Sunday, August 29, will also feature Martin Ikin, So Solid Experience, The Artful Dodger, Fabio and Grooverider, DJ Hype and DJ Hazard.

It is a one-day event, expected to draw more than 4,000 people, and is being organised by Crooked House Productions, a collaboration between city venues 24 Market Street and 55 Bar and SLLFX, specialists in the provision of audio/visual solutions for events.

Andrew Davenport of Crooked House Productions, said: “The Crooked House in the Park brand was formed during lockdown of Summer 2020 after discussing ideas to keep our businesses afloat during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We both operate business which were heavily affected by the national lockdown.

“Adam Turbill runs SLLFX – Sound Light & Laser FX a hire company to the events industry and I run two cocktail bars; 55 Wade Street and 24 Market Street, both operating from Lichfield City centre.

“We figured the public have been through enough with what the pandemic has done to people's mental health and security, so why not come out of this pandemic with a bang and host the first ever electronic dance music event in the beautiful city of Lichfield.”

After a period of devastation for the live events industry the organisers want to “reignite the spark that dance music brings, that feeling of togetherness, happiness and friendship”.

Andrew added: “This powerhouse of an artist line-up alongside street food traders, funfair, fire breathers, stilt walkers and a host of wacky entertainers will undoubtedly go down in history for the sleepy market town of Lichfield.

“Multi release tickets and VIP packages are still available but moving extremely quickly.”

This event will run from 11am to 11pm – last entry 3pm – with acts appearing on four stages.