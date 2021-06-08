A summer of outdoor entertainment planned in Tamworth

The Lost Notes

Tamworth Borough Council’s annual Summer Bandstand Concerts get under way on Saturday, July 3.

The programme, which is hosted by the Arts and Events team, will see a number of singers, bands and other artists descend onto the Castle Grounds stage.

This year’s musical festival will be opened by five-piece acoustic folk roots band The Lost Notes between 12.30pm-3.30pm on Saturday, July 3.

Tamworth Wind band will perform the following Saturday, July 10 from 12:30pm-3:30pm

Comharsa, Amington Band, The Tones, Liquid Brass, 58's Blues Band, Wilnecote St Johns Band and Bryan Brindley and Nikki Rous are also set to perform during the summer.

Visitors can watch the concerts, free of charge, in the Victorian bandstand with the stunning backdrop of Tamworth Castle.

Cllr Robert Pritchard, Deputy Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “We’re delighted to see the return of the Summer Bandstand Concerts as it’s become somewhat of a tradition to have in the town every summer.

"Last year was a really difficult and challenging year for everybody with the coronavirus pandemic affecting us all and changing the way we lived our lives.

“This is the perfect way to celebrate what will hopefully be a much better summer. We’d love to see people come along with their friends and families to have fun and watch the live entertainment on offer with such beautiful, scenic views to take in too.”