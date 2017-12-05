Christmas tree fest sees biggest year yet

The church in the heart of Stafford has been holding the annual festival for a decade and this year there are around 96 Christmas trees lighting up the hall.

Different organisations from schools to charities and even MPs donate money to decorate the trees that are sourced by the church.

There is a whole mix of charities and organisations who have decorated trees this year, from charities including Staffordshire Women's Aid and House of Bread Stafford to local organisations such as barber shops.

Schools and colleges alike have also been taking part including Doxey Primary School and Stafford College.

Stafford MP Jeremy Lefroy visited on the weekend to decorate his own tree.

They have the opportunity to take them home afterwards or to the relevant locations when the festival is done.

Visitors have been flocking to the hall to see how the different trees have been designed and listen to different choirs that have been performing.

It was officially opened on Tuesday (Nov 28) by the Mayor of Stafford Councillor Aidan Godfrey then it was open for five days until Sunday (December 3).